Augusta man arrested for cruelty to children after authorities say he cause physical pain to son

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta man was arrested for cruelty to children on Dec. 19 after authorities say he caused cruel physical pain to his 5-year-old son.
According to the affidavit Xavier Wade 37-year-old caused injuries to a 5-year-old that included welts on the minors forearm, fingers, bruising to the minors back, a laceration to the thigh, scaring on his right thigh, three large bruises on the back thigh, two red areas on the front of his thigh, and linear striation scaring on the outside of the minor’s thigh.
Wade is booked at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
