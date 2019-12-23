Another Dreary and Damp Day

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Rain continues to push through the CSRA today, heavy at times especially to the southeast. While a few dry breaks are likely this afternoon, showers will continue into tonight. Daytime temperatures will be steady in the mid and upper 50s. The low pressure system to our south will slowly move eastward and rain is expected to taper by daybreak tomorrow. Much drier and brighter conditions settle in for the remainder of the week. Temperatures are trending much warmer, too. Daytime highs will rise to the upper 60s and low 70s by the weekend.