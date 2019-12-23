Annual James Brown toy giveaway spreads Christmas cheer

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The annual James Brown Family Foundation held their annual toy giveaway Monday morning at the May Park gym. This year 338 kids registered from ages 0 to10. Each child got four toys.
For years, this has been a tradition for the organization. Elif Crawford, the volunteer coordinator with the foundation, says, it’s important to continue the tradition because James Brown came from nothing so he knew what it was like to wake up on Christmas morning without toys and he wanted to do what he could so no child feels the same way. Crawford says that’s why they will continue to do as much as they can for as long as they can.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.