Vigil to be held for Mother and 1-year-old Son killed

AIKEN COUNTY-(WFXG) FOX 54 has learned that there will be a vigil held for Mel’lisha Jackson and her son Elijah who were killed in a homicide last week.
According to Minister Louisiana Sanders, the vigil will be held Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Bethlehem Baptist Church of Graniteville from 5 p.m. until 6p.m.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the homicide is still ongoing and that the three suspects are still at large.
If you have any questions regarding the vigil you can contact Minister Sanders at (803) 221-6976.
