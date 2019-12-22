Organization holds “My Neighbors Table” Christmas event

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - There are some people in the world who just don’t hesitate to put a smile on a child’s face, people like George Oakman Jr., a local native who brought a special Christmas event to Aiken.
"Last year was big, but this year was double and magnificent,” George Oakman Jr. of People of the World Holding Hands said.
Young boys and girls from all ages lined up to receive donated gifts, pictures with Santa and enjoyed some holiday entertainment. “It’s a good thing that they do have this for the kids because some people don’t get Christmas toys,” Tangy Ivey, a community member said.
The Christmas event happened through Oakman’s organization, People of the World Holding Hands, which provides the community any support they might need. “I wanted to do something that could empower, educate and elevate the community one hand at time,” Oakman Jr. said.
Among the hundred of people in attendance were also city leaders and law enforcement who got to step out of their day-to-day lives and enjoy the people they serve. “It’s really about bringing our policing, our public safety together with community, it’s what makes Aiken special,” Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said.
If you would like to know more information about, People of the World Holding Hands, here is a link to their Facebook.
