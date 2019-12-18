National Hills Baptist Church holds annual live nativity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - National Hills Baptist Church held its 10th annual live nativity to remind people of the true meaning of Christmas. The event features live animals including donkeys, sheep, miniature cows and a camel. Pastor Kevin Steele says the hope is that all will see the true meaning of Christmas.
“We’ve been doing this for around 10 years. We’re excited because we get to portray a visual of what it might have been like 2,000 years ago when God sent his son Jesus to the earth that He might provide salvation,” explained Pastor Steele.
The community will have another chance to see the live nativity yourself again on Dec. 18th at the National Hills Baptist Church beginning at 6:15 p.m.
