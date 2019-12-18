Last minute holiday scams

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - With less than a week a way from Christmas, the Better Business Bureau says there’s one scam that they see a lot of holiday procrastinators fall victim to. Hunter Jones with the BBB says during the Christmas time people are looking for the best deal and are looking for it in a hurry. With that a lot of people are shopping on Facebook marketplace. Jones says you need to beware of fake people, fake information and fake product on Facebook marketplace.