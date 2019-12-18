Last minute holiday scams

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - With less than a week a way from Christmas, the Better Business Bureau says there’s one scam that they see a lot of holiday procrastinators fall victim to. Hunter Jones with the BBB says during the Christmas time people are looking for the best deal and are looking for it in a hurry. With that a lot of people are shopping on Facebook marketplace. Jones says you need to beware of fake people, fake information and fake product on Facebook marketplace.
Protect your information by not sharing your bank account info or your paypal login. Meet in a safe location. That can be a place where there are a lot of people like a grocery store parking lot of the sheriff’s office parking lot.
Jones says, “people get in these types of situations where they’re shopping and meeting people online and sometimes the situation could be bad. You don’t want to get robbed, you don’t want to get ripped off where people are taking your information or your money so it’s best to do your homework and take care of yourself.”
Before you finish your purchase make sure you verify the item in person and if the item isn’t what you thought it’d be you can decline the purchase, according to Facebook.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.