Jay’s close call

(WFXG) - While FOX 54′s Chief Meteorologist Jay Jefferies stepped away for a little over a week, he returned to us a little worse for the wear. It’s hard to notice with the make-up, but Jay suffered a severe injury that has him thinking twice about doing his own yard work.
Back from what turned out to be an extended vacation, Jay has a quite a story to tell. He gave us all a scare at FOX 54 when while playing the role of landscaper in his backyard, he ended up with some nice gashes on his forehead.
“I’ve got some big azaleas and you know this is the time of year to do that; Unfortunately I got into a brawl, I go into a fight with a chainsaw. Now let me tell you, I won because the chainsaw is retired, but that day the chainsaw won,” Jay said.
Jay is healing up quickly, but admits when he ended up in the emergency room he wasn’t sure what to think. “It was scary, very scary. They said I was very lucky 'cause I cut part of my eyebrow, chopped up part of my forehead and missed my eye by just a couple of inches which is you know very serious,” he said.
Jay’s would like his mishap to be a learning moment, for anyone who uses power equipment when cleaning up or manicuring their yard. “I advise you please for safety precautions always have someone with you...reason because of the gashes in my head is because the chain saw kicked back on me, and that’s something that happens now and then, so you need someone out there. The doctors and the nurses in the emergency room said it could have been worse.”
Jay says the doctors tell him, he should be all healed up in about three months, and the scars will be hardly noticeable.
