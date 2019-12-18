Christmas shipping deadlines are coming up fast and the longer you wait, the more you will pay

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -Holiday shopping procrastinators may want to order their gifts sooner rather than later. Of course, all the major carriers are offering two-day or next day service, but it will cost you.
This week is anticipated to be the busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season for the United States Postal Service. The agency expects to process and deliver 2.5 billion pieces of mail, including packages, this week alone. Over at Amazon, the standard shipping deadline for most products is Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Local USPS employee, Rodney Hollar says, “It’s a little expensive but if you’ve got to get it there on time it’s worth it. You’ve also got Priority, it’s a little cheaper. There’s no guarantee but we’ve rushed it, so you should get it.”
The deadline for Fed-Ex expired Tuesday, Dec. 17. With UPS, you have until tomorrow to use the 3-day select option. At the post office, the deadline for first-class mail is Friday, Dec. 20.
Overall, the United States Postal Service anticipates delivering 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. If you haven’t shipped your holiday gifts yet, you may want to get moving.
