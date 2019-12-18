Augusta commissioners take no action on proposed parking plan or old jail’s future

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It’s the last Augusta-Richmond County commission meeting of 2019 and commissioners can expect to take some of this year’s agenda items and discussions into 2020. Tuesday’s agenda was similar to previous meetings: filled with items to be either approved, denied and discussed.
FOX 54 has been following several items like the paid parking downtown and the future of the old jail located at 401 Walton Way. These things are discussed in detail during weekly committee meetings, then brought to full commission the following week so all 10 leaders can vote.
Talks about a new parking management system in downtown Augusta will be on hold until next year. Commissioners voted to take no action, while they continue to review the engineering department’s presentation of its parking plan. Dr. Hameed Malik, the city’s engineering director, gave commissioners a synopsis of the preliminary plan he’d recommend them to approve. Some city leaders say they still have questions that have yet to be answered.
“Where’s the money going to that we’re going to collect? How’s it going to be enforced? What’s the plan for current business owners and their employees?," asked Commissioner Brandon Garrett.
Both he and Commissioner Marion Williams said they support it, but they want to make sure the final product is the right fit for the city.
“Before I vote to do something like that, I want to make sure the city’s not going to be in the position, costing us money or paying them money for services that we agreed to. If it’s not ready, it’s not ready," Williams said.
Mayor Hardie Davis and others expressed their disappointment with the inaction. He said they’ve been talking about this issue for nearly two years.
Film Augusta vows to continue fighting for movies to be produced at the old jail
A twist for people advocating to make the old jail at 401 Walton Way available as a location for movie productions. No action was taken on the motion.
A motion to delay demolition of the building failed, meaning the overall consensus is to move forward with it. It came as a surprise for folks with Film Augusta. Just last week members of the commission’s administrative services committee recommended approving postponing the jail’s demolition.
This stems from original discussions on what to do with the space. Several judges convinced commissioners to allocated SPLOST funds in order to tear down the jail and use the space to help troubled youth.
But lately, since several movie crews have started utilizing that once unwanted space - that’s generated $1 into our local economy this year, according to Film Augusta - there’s been a lot of conversations about coming up with a compromise.
“That’s part of an ongoing conversation about where that facility’s actually going to go. There are other areas around town where we can build the facility," said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.
Jennifer Bowman with Film Augusta said her team plans to go back to the drawing board and place the issue on the commissioners’ agenda next year.
