Aiken County woman and child killed in shooting

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that took the life of a mother and a child.
According to the coroner’s office, on Dec. 17 around 11 p.m. officials were called to 105 Kalmia Apartment Dr. in Graniteville in reference to a shooting.
Mel’lisha Jackson, 26-years-old, who lived in the apartment suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her one year old son, Elijah Jackson suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where the coroner says he later died from his injuries.
Autopsies for Jackson and her son are scheduled for Friday morning in Newberry, SC.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.
