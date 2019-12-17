Richmond County School System issues statement after student stuck by vehicle

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County School System has issued a statement after a Richmond County student was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 16.
The school system states that the incident is being investigated by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The school system also states that the school system will not comment on the incident until the conclusion of the investigation.
In closing the Richmond County School System stated, “On behalf of the Richmond County School System, our thoughts and concerns are with the family of the student as she recovers. We have dispatched additional counselors at Pine Hill Middle School to support our students and staff during this time.”
See complete statement here:
