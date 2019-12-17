Rain and Rumbles of Thunder

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Steady showers continue through the mid-afternoon with pockets of downpours. While the overall severe weather risk is low, a few rumbles of thunder are possible as the cold front swings through the region. Localized street flooding is possible during moderate, consistent rainfall. By the late afternoon, showers will begin to scatter and drier conditions will filter in. Much of the shower activity will be over for the evening commute. Clouds break up overnight and much colder air settles in. Temperatures will drop nearly 30-35° by tomorrow morning. Bundle up for tomorrow’s commute to work and school, temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Daytime high temperatures will be below normal, in the low and mid 50s, through the weekend. Sunshine returns through Friday, and rain chances increase by Saturday.