22 people face felony charges after Lincoln County authorities bust cockfighting ring

LINCOLN COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - You can see and hear the animals. Evidence of an unprecedented, underground cockfighting ring, Lincoln County authorities say.
Candy Starbuck lived in Lincolnton her entire life and said this type of crime isn’t common in her community. “We were shocked, all of us. I think my daughter called me first and told me about it and then, of course, they come in and I’m like ‘what?’ I think everybody was pretty shocked.”
Major Jim Wallen with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said hundreds of chickens survived a savage night. FOX 54′s Jasmine Anderson asked how many dead animals he saw.
“I saw and recorded about 17, but I know that there was birds that had already been disposed of and burned. They had a couple of big pits out there that they burn them in,” explained Maj. Wallen.
More than 200 people from various counties in Georgia and South Carolina bet on hundreds of birds on the 5200 block of Thomson Highway Saturday. Maj. Wallace, who is investigating the case, said they were trying to win nearly $30,000. He is part of a five-person team that responded to the scene. He said he found vehicle tags from as far as Maryland and Oregon.
He said it cost $600 per participant, and 46 folks had signed up for the first round. That doesn’t include the gambling, concession or fee to get in. At this time he doesn’t have an accurate number of how much money authorities confiscated. It’s a high stakes game that costs the animals their lives.
“We photographed and recovered evidence of a lot of knives that they put on the roosters, gaffs as they call them, it’s like a pitchfork. Those fights last a maximum of 10 minutes unless one bird or the other bird dies," the investigator explained.
It’s not the first time authorities received this type of tip. “We’d had a previous encounter out here at this place, but we was late getting in the game and it was already over. We didn’t have anything we could sink our teeth into, so we warned them about this. And went through our process of working through individuals and informants to keep us abreast because it doesn’t happen every day," recalled Wallen.
Starbuck and her children want authorities to crack down on the people involved in these crimes. She’s hoping for harsh punishments.
“The fact of the dead chickens in the yard that they found, just really bothers me. I love animals of all kinds so that just stuck with me," said Starbuck.
The 22 people arrested so far are charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and commercial gambling. Authorities say the homeowner could face charges, too.
Chief Judge Lee Moss set a cash bond at $5,000. Several loved ones were at the jail Monday after the first appearance to bail suspects out. Authorities hired interpreters out of Atlanta to ensure the suspects who did not speak English understood their charges. Lincoln County only has court twice a year and expects these cases to go to a grand jury next year.
Maj. Wallen said towing companies hauled away more than 50 vehicles of people who ran from the scene that night. He said he expects to have new leads in that investigation once his team is able to identify all the car owners. Right now, authorities are not releasing names of people involved.
FOX 54 spoke to friends of the homeowner, who did not want to comment on this story.
