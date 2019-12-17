I-20 state line bridge project overnight closures

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Department of Transportation said lane closures and shoulder closures are taking place beginning last night, Dec. 16, and into the weekend for the I-20 state line bridge project.
The left lane, or shoulder, on I-20 westbound from east of the Ga. state line to east of Riverwatch Pkwy. will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. everyday until Saturday, Dec. 21, if weather permits.
The right lane, or shoulder, on I-20 eastbound from east of Riverwatch Pkwy. to the Ga. state line will be closed beginning Wednesday, Dec. 18, until Saturday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. everyday, if weather permits.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.