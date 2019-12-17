High levels of E. Coli found in Savannah River

(WFXG) - The Savannah River Keeper and Veterans For Clean Water have confirmed that E. Coli levels are at a dangerously high level in the Savannah River right now. This comes after heavy rain and flooding overflowed some sewage lines in the city on Friday, Dec. 13.
After the river keeper saw some sewage lines flowing into the street, she contacted Veterans for Clean Water to sample the water on Monday, Dec. 16. Just a few hours ago, the test showed that E. Coli presence is ten times greater than the Georgia Environmental Protection Division Standard for Recreation, according to Truck Carlson with the Veterans for Clean Water.
Carlson showed FOX 54 the test, which places the water sample under black light. He said when E. Coli is present in the water, it glows fluorescent.
Based on the amount of the bacteria in the water, being in the water could lead to someone getting sick or infection in any open cuts. Carlson said, “It just means that people should be careful. Best practice, not get in the river, and be careful eating the fish out of the river, because whatever is in the river the fish will take into them.” Overtime, Carlson said the river will dilute the amount of E. Coli, and it will be safe to be in again.
More rain in the area could help the dilution, but if it leads to sewage overflowing again, it could make it worse. Many factors, including weather and water flow from sources up stream, will determine the rate the river is diluted.
