Construction plans for a new Children’s Place Inc. building are in the works

AIKEN, SC. (WFXG) -Children’s Place Inc. is a non-profit organization that has been working to strengthen families in the CSRA for over 50 years. So many in fact, it has outgrown its space, however, with the help of the community, that is about to change.
Children’s Place Inc., a United Way of Aiken County agency, is a therapeutic and behavioral health childcare and family development center.
It’s tight quarters over at the Children’s Place- employees work out of a facility that’s about 4,000 square feet, however, the community is coming together to build a new 15,000 square-foot facility to better serve families in need.
Building plans are in the works and the executive director, Peggy Ford says they hope to break ground next year. “It’s about the mission of helping children and families and to help children and families grow stronger and to help them overcome trauma and adversity," she says.
"Those become the bigger mission and so whether your crowded or uncomfortable, it doesn’t matter but boy will we do better work if we don’t have to deal with that.”
“Our day treatment program for young children has 65 children in it next door, we are bursting at the seams.”
It’s been a journey, but thanks to driven community members, and places like First Presbyterian Church of Aiken, dreams are coming true. The church recently donated over $100,000 which will go toward paying off the current building, allowing them to build a new one.
Ford says there’s even more generosity to come mid-January, along with SafeCare training from Georgia State University.
Once the new project is complete, the organization will offer an after school program and bring back the infant room, to assist babies as well.
