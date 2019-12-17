Burke County school donates gifts so sheriff’s toy drive can help kids in need

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Local students are learning the true meaning of Christmas. Dozens of kids from the Edmund Burke Academy delivered more than 100 toys to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Monday.
The entire school participated in the toy drive, which in turn helps the sheriff’s office with its annual holiday toy drive.
“We (students) are learning that it’s more important to give than to recieve. And each year at Burke Academy, first graders give toys to needy families," said first-grade teacher Hadley Harrison.
Thanks to their donation, Sheriff Alphonzo Williams said they’ve now collected 1,000 toys. The sheriff’s office also raised close to $10,000 and they’re still accepting donations.
“We care for one another, we’re Burke County strong, we love one another and we’re showing and expressing our love by giving. And it gives these children an opportunity to see that it’s more blessed to give than to receive," Sheriff Williams said.
Deputies and staff will give-out the toys to families in need Friday, December 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the new Burke County courthouse. Sheriff Williams said deputies will also take some children Christmas shopping as part of “shop with a cop”.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.