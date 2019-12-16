Woman charged in crash that killed two in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - An arrest has been made in the crash that killed two people on Saturday, Dec. 15 on the 4000 block of Charleston Hwy.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Paris Jones was arrested and charged with 2 counts of hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident, 2 counts of hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with death, 1 count of driving under suspension, and 1 count of open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle.
The crash occurred around 8:48 p.m. and 41-year-old, Delanie P. Murphy and her companion 29-year-old Dave R. Chavis Jr. were both pronounced dead at the scene and are the parents of the two children injured.
The SC Highway Patrol says the investigation is still on going.
