Teen arrested after weapon found at Evans High School

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a student after a kitchen knife was found in her book-bag.
According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 13 17-year-old Jakiyah Meade was arrested after authorities responded to an unruly juvenile. Upon arrival deputies meet the assistant principle who stated he was made aware by students that Meade has a knife on school campus.
Meade was searched and deputies found a kitchen knife inside her book-bag.
Meade was booked at the Columbia County Detention Center.
