Spring-Like Afternoon

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - While jackets will be needed to start the day, by this afternoon, temperatures will warm to what feels more like April than the middle of December. Daytime highs will reach the mid-70s with winds gusting from the south about 20 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy today with more clouds building in the late afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Low temperatures will settle in low 60s. A cold front quickly approaches and slides across the CSRA tomorrow. Scattered showers are likely by dawn and will continue through the morning commute. A few rumbles of thunder are possible into the afternoon as well.