Shooting in Richmond County leaves one injured

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a shooting that left one injured.
According to authorities, a call came in at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, about a shooting on the 200 block of Watkins Street.
Upon arrival, deputies say they located a male who was shot and was later taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred during the commission of a robbery.
Authorities say they are questioning the alleged shooter and FOX 54 will be working to provide you with further details.
