Shooting in Richmond County leaves one injured

Shooting in Richmond County leaves one injured
By Sydni Moore | December 15, 2019 at 10:07 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 10:08 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a shooting that left one injured.

According to authorities, a call came in at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, about a shooting on the 200 block of Watkins Street.

Upon arrival, deputies say they located a male who was shot and was later taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred during the commission of a robbery.

Authorities say they are questioning the alleged shooter and FOX 54 will be working to provide you with further details.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.