Sewage overflow pollutes local creeks and swamps

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - After several areas in the CSRA were affected by flooding Friday, Dec. 13, the Augusta Utilities Department issued notifications on sanitary sewer overflows.
The sewage overflows, according to Augusta Utilities, were caused by overflowing from manholes. The reports show that Raes Creek received an estimated 60,000 gallons of overflow, Phinizy Swamp received approximately 625,000 gallons of overflow and Rock Creek had about 30,000 gallons worth of overflow enter the water. Butler Creek received the most overflow with an estimated 719,575 gallons.
The director of Augusta Utilities Department, Tom Wiedmeier, said a daily sample of each body of water will be taken over the next few weeks. He said in some cases, sampling could go as long as a year.
