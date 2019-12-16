Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating missing 16-year-old

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.
The Sheriff’s Office said Brittney Danielle Holmes was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. She was last seen leaving a home on the 2400 block of Willis Foreman Rd. in Hephzibah.
Holmes was wearing a pink shirt with a red sweater, cut blue jean pants, a multi-colored scarf and beanie hat, and red, white, and blue shoes. She has a nose ring and a small cross tatooed on her right forearm. Holmes is 5′2″ and 120 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information regarding Holmes’s whereabouts, contact Inv. Anthony Gregory at (706)-821-1451 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
