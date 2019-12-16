Man injured after overnight shooting near Wrightsboro Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office states that a man was shot early morning Monday, Dec. 16 around 12:36 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the Waffle House at 3417 Wrightsboro Rd. in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.
Once authorities arrived on the scene they located a male with two gunshot wounds to the chest. During investigation it was revealed that the victim was shot at the Studio 6 motel on Wrightsboro Rd. and walked over to the Waffle House where employees called 911.
Authorities say the victim’s injures are not life threatening and the victim who was conscious, did not provide any details as to who shot him or information of what led up to the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.