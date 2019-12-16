Flu activity remains high and on the rise in Georgia, but experts say there’s another illness to protect yourself from too

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -Seasonal flu-like activity continues to increase in Georgia. The flu is a common cause of pneumonia. The key to fighting these diseases is to arm yourself with the best defense you have, your immune system.
The flu is not only dangerous, but it can lead to life-threatening illnesses like pneumonia. Which is an infection of the lungs that can cause mild to severe illness in people of all ages.
The viruses can live on surfaces for hours. Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend washing your hands regularly, cleaning surfaces that are touched a lot, and coughing or sneezing into a tissue or into your sleeve. If you quit smoking or limit contact with cigarette smoke, you can also lower your risk.
Ralph Nichols, a former hospital administrator, says, “Get the pneumonia vaccine and it takes three shots to get the pneumonia vaccine to where it will protect you. There are people I know here locally that did not get it and it was their demise.”
Even if you haven’t already, the CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu shot- which can also help protect you from developing pneumonia.
