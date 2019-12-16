Christmas party held for Healthy Grandparents program at Julian Smith Casino

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta University’s College of Nursing welcomed their Healthy Grandparents program to a Christmas party.
“To do what we can to help support these families and what they do, it’s a blessing. Not a lot of programs like this have been around that long,” Mike Patton, program coordinator for Healthy Grandparents said.
This program has been going on for 21 years to provide support to grandparents and great-grandparents who have stepped in and raised their grandchildren. “These grandparents are so busy. They’re still working. They’re running the kids back and forth to doctor visits,” Patton said.
One grandparent has been apart of the program since 2018. At the event, he was joined by his four grandchildren and loves being apart of their lives. “It’s family. and you don’t want your grandkids to get in the system and be raised by someone else and you may not get to see them again, so it is a responsibility for the grandparent,“ Gerald Outlaw said.
He is heavily involved in the CSRA and appreciates programs like this for giving grandparents the recognition and support they need. “It’s not a burden for me, and its not a burden for any of the grandparents. It’s just that, if they are providing the resources, it’s less of a struggle for them financially,“ Outlaw said.
Outlaw tells FOX 54 that it has been a pleasure meeting other grandparents through this program.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.