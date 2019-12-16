Aiken County man arrested on child pornography charges

By Mikaela Thomas | December 16, 2019 at 11:42 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 11:56 AM

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - According to the South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a 49-year-old man from Jackson, SC was arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor..

The Attorney General says the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jody Glenn Johnson on Dec. 10.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this arrest.

