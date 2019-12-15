Two vehicle crash in Windsor leaves two dead and two children injured

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office confirms a two vehicle crash in Windsor killed two and seriously injured two children Saturday night, Dec. 15.
According to the coroner’s office they received a call at 9:10 p.m. of a crash on the 4000 block of Charleston Hwy. They say the crash occurred at around 8:48 p.m.
Officials say the driver and the passenger of one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene and two children in the same vehicle were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
The driver and passenger will be autopsied Monday, Dec. 16 in Newberry. Identities have not been released at this time.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and M.A.I.T are continuing the investigation.
FOX 54 will bring you more information as it becomes available.
