Sunshine Closes Out the Weekend

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Tonight will be clear and cold with low temperatures settling in low 40s. Tomorrow morning will be bright and chilly. Daytime high temperatures will be warmer in the mid 60s with lots of sunshine. Fair weather conditions continue to start the next workweek. Temperatures will warm ahead of an approaching cold front, with highs well above-average in the lower 70s on Monday. Showers and a few thunderstorms move into the CSRA by the morning commute Tuesday. A much drier and colder weather pattern kicks in, with temperatures in the low and mid 50s throughout the remainder of the week.