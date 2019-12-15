Babe Ruth’s 500th homer bat sells for more than $1 million

In this June 18, 1929 file photo, New York Yankees' Babe Ruth takes a big swing at New York's Yankee Stadium. The bat used by the legendary baseball player to hit his 500th home run was auctioned on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, for more than $1 million. SCP Auctions, who held the auction in Laguna Niguel, Calif., didn't identify the buyer. (Source: AP Photo/File/AP)