Augusta Fire Department/EMA provides safety tips for holiday season

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Augusta Fire Department/EMA has offered some safety tips for people within the community now that the holiday season is here.
While decorating trees and hanging lights around the house, fire officials say that traditionally winter is the most highest rate for fires. When it comes to Christmas trees they encourage people to keep them three feet away from anything flammable, such as a fire place or a space heater.
“If you have an old electrical cord, if you’re thinking about using it, check it make sure there’s not pinched wires. Make sure there are no tears in it or anything else like that, Jason Dehart of Augusta Fire Department/EMA says. If you do scented candles, keep them at least a foot away from anything flammable.”
If you would like to look at some holiday safety demonstrations, the Augusta Fire Department/EMA have posted videos on their Facebook page.
