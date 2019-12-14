Heavy rain left some homeowners dealing with flooding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Wet and dreary took on a new meaning for some across the CSRA, as steady rainfall quickly turned to flooding on Friday, Dec. 13.
Savannah River Keeper Tonya Bonitatibus said “On the hill area, Walton Way, they’ve gotten five inches of rain. South side has seen three inches of rain. Unfortunately, it’s a massive amount of rain in a short period of time.”
When the water has nowhere else to go, some community members find it inside their houses. James Marsh explained, ”The water level in (the basement) was probably about eight inches or so deep."
Marsh’s wife noticed the heavy flooding in the backyard coming from the creek hundreds of yards from their home when she called him and started getting things picked up and out of the water’s way. Frances Hodges said, “We got all together and started picking stuff off the floor cause we knew it was coming on in.”
After Marsh got home from work, he had to walk through inches of water to clean things up, and in some places in the backyard, he said it was up to his waist. Aside from high levels of water in places it shouldn’t be, there are other hazards with that.
Bonitatibus explained, “There are many sewer lines that are overflowing into the streets and into the creeks. We have big junk yards that are under water that are pouring oil and grease into this rain water right now.”
Hodges added, "When you’re talking sewage in the water, you automatically gotta get Clorox, and you gotta get someone professional to come clean it out.”
The flooding problem leaves homeowners with a mess to clean up, a bill to foot and rain anxiety long after the clouds roll away.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.