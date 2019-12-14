Aiken County Animal Shelter offering deep discounts until end of 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter has taken in an unusual amount of homeless dogs this holiday season. Because of this, adoption fees are deeply discounted and some fees will be waived completely.
Veterans and active military personnel can adopt a pet for free, courtesy of FOTAS.
The shelter is located at 333 Wire Rd. Their hours are 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; and 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Here are just some of the pups still up for adoption:
For more information, contact FOTAS at info@FOTASaiken.org or call their hotline at (803)-514-4313. You can also call the ACAS at (803)-642-1537.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.