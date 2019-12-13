Yankee Clippers Barbershop is hosting the Third Annual Beard Bash Friday

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -If you’ve been working on that beard, it’s time to show it off for a good cause. Yankee Clippers Barbershop in Augusta is hosting the Third Annual Beard Bash Friday.
Beard Bash is a competition showcasing seven beard categories, long beards, short beards, Christmas beards, contestants will have them all. All proceeds benefit the Augusta River Region Police Benevolent Association whose mission is to support mental health for police officers, first responders and their families.
The Chapter President of Augusta River Region PBA, Larry Bracken says, “Recently we had an investigator murdered in Richmond County, Investigator Cecil Ridley." "His family will be without that paycheck Cecil Ridley brought to the table to support them and what we do as a foundation is we pay a year salary within seven days to the family of the fallen officer.”
PRIZES & RAFFLES:
15″ Custom Panel Built-In Under-counter Ice Maker ($1,875 value)
Men’s Gold and Diamond Ring By M&K Jewelers ($1,200 value)
Geode (Beautiful purple crystal rock) By M&K Jewelers ($200 value)
It’s a $20 donation to enter the contest happening Friday, December 13, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Indian Queen located at 2502 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904.
