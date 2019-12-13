Richmond County woman killed in crash on Washington Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office tells FOX 54 they are investigating a vehicle fatality that occurred Friday, Dec. 13.
According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on Washington Rd. at Patriots Way, 50-year-old Lisa Santiago was the passenger in a vehilce that was traveling east bound on Washington Rd. The coroner’s office says, the vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle.
Santiago was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 10:49 a.m.
Santiago was not wearing a seat-belt. Santiago’s body is to be transported to the GBI lab for an autopsy.
