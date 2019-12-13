Richmond County-owned vehicles possibly damaged by flood at Richmond County Maintenance Shop

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - FOX 54 spoke with Richmond County Central Services Director Takiyah A. Douse after seeing reports of Richmond County vehicles under water at the Richmond County Maintenance Shop.
Douse told FOX 54 that the vehicles are not beneath the flood waters, but several vehicles are sitting in different levels of water. She said there may be damage to the vehicles, but at the time, no one was able to go out and assess the damages due to the rain.
As of now, there is no estimate on the amount of damage that has been done to the vehicles.
