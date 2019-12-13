Richmond County Sheriff’s Office advising drivers to use caution during heavy rain

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Due to heavy rain in the area, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement advising drivers to use caution today while driving.
The statement reads:
Due to the heavy rain, many roads throughout the county have a large amount of standing water which are causing traffic issues. We are urging the public to use caution while driving. As always please be mindful of deputies in the street, slow down and follow their directions. If you encounter such conditions and there are no deputies present, please make all attempts to detour around the affected areas.
