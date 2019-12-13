Rain Continues to Soak the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Rain will continue to spread into the area this afternoon. So far, the CSRA has picked up 2-3 inches of rainfall since the early morning hours. Localized flash flooding and ponding on the roadways will be a continued concern. Take caution and do not drive through flooded waters. Some lulls and breaks in the rain are likely into the evening rush hours, by and after 4-5 pm. Showers and heavy rain will return overnight. Another 1-2 inches of rainfall is possible.