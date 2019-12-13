Rain Continues to Soak the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Rain will continue to spread into the area this afternoon. So far, the CSRA has picked up 2-3 inches of rainfall since the early morning hours. Localized flash flooding and ponding on the roadways will be a continued concern. Take caution and do not drive through flooded waters. Some lulls and breaks in the rain are likely into the evening rush hours, by and after 4-5 pm. Showers and heavy rain will return overnight. Another 1-2 inches of rainfall is possible.
The low pressure system tracking along the region will begin to push off to the north tonight. Rain and shower activity will taper by early Saturday morning. Winds, however, will pick up into the afternoon gusting upwards of 35-40 mph. Clouds break and sunshine returns to close out the weekend.
TODAY: Steady rain, cold. HIGH: 48
TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers, becoming steady, moderate rainfall after midnight. LOW: 44
TOMORROW: Drying out, becomes windy. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. More PM sunshine. HIGH: 60
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.