Mayor Davis says CSRA is relevant to 2020 presidential election

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Mayor Hardie Davis believes 2020 presidential candidates need to know what’s happening in Augusta. Several hopefuls like former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Senators Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders already stumped in the area. We’re home of the Masters Golf Tournament and the Godfather of Soul James Brown.
“And now the cybersecurity capital of the nation, and hopefully soon the world. We’ve become the epicenter of things from an economic perspective,” Mayor Davis said.
The mayor said he had a robust conversation with billionaire Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg about Augusta’s impact on the nation.
“When you talk about the decisions that are being made about how we fight military battles today and in the future, whether that’s in the electronic warfare domain, whether that’s in the cyber domain, that happens right here in Augusta, Ga.”
Mayor Davis said that gives the city a unique advantage. “And I think that you’ll see other presidential candidates in the community. Talking, engaging our citizens. Not only that but talking about what this city means to the nation’s security and beyond.”
He thinks candidates will continue stumping here to hear what matters to you and believes the south has the power to determine the presidential race.
