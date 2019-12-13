CSRA flooding: What does your neighborhood look like?

(WFXG) - FOX 54 has received multiple photos of flooding from viewers around the CSRA. If you would like to send us your flood photos, email enews@wfxg.com and yours could end up on one of our shows at 6:30 p.m., 10 p.m. or 11 p.m
Here is what we have received so far:
These are from Dru Mack at the Augusta Canal and John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School
This was taken by Jessica Vautaw at Raes Coastal Cafe, which will be closed today due to the flooding.
This next photo is by Brandon Dial at Raes Creek in Augusta.
These two pictures are by Bernadette Kelliher in Willow Creek.
