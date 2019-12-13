CSRA flooding: What does your neighborhood look like?

John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School flooding (Source: Dru Mack)
December 13, 2019 at 4:43 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 4:43 PM

(WFXG) - FOX 54 has received multiple photos of flooding from viewers around the CSRA. If you would like to send us your flood photos, email enews@wfxg.com and yours could end up on one of our shows at 6:30 p.m., 10 p.m. or 11 p.m

Here is what we have received so far:

These are from Dru Mack at the Augusta Canal and John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

Augusta Canal flooding
Augusta Canal flooding (Source: Dru Mack)
John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School flooding
John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School flooding (Source: Dru Mack)

This was taken by Jessica Vautaw at Raes Coastal Cafe, which will be closed today due to the flooding.

Raes Coastal Cafe flooding
Raes Coastal Cafe flooding (Source: Jessica Vautaw)

This next photo is by Brandon Dial at Raes Creek in Augusta.

Raes Creek
Raes Creek (Source: Brandon Dial)

These two pictures are by Bernadette Kelliher in Willow Creek.

Willow Creek flooding
Willow Creek flooding (Source: Bernadette Kelliher)
Willow Creek flooding
Willow Creek flooding (Source: Bernadette Kelliher)

