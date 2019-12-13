Augusta Fire urges drivers to avoid flooded areas after woman is rescued from her vehicle

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -Many roads throughout Richmond County flooded due to the heavy rain. It caused a large amount of standing water, according to the sheriff’s office.
Augusta Fire crews had to rescue a woman from her vehicle that was stuck in floodwater on Ravenel Rd., that’s off Walton Way.
It turned out to be no easy task to get that woman to safety.
“She hit waist-deep water, flooded out the car, it stopped in its tracks. Firefighters had to come pull her out through the window and onto safe ground. She was uninjured, she’s fine,” said Augusta Fire spokesperson Jason DeHart.
Emergency officials want people to drive slowly and they’re also telling pedestrians not to walk into a flooded road. Call 3-1-1 if you see flooding or know of any damage caused by the heavy rain.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.