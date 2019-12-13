Augusta Christmas Parade benefits local charity

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Christmas parade happens downtown on Saturday. The parade will go straight down Broad street. It’ll start at 13th street and will end at 6th. This year the money raised from the parade benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities helps families with seriously ill children. The money comes from the parade entrants fees and there are 80 different organizations, businesses, dance troops and more that entered the parade.
Betts Murdison, the president and CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Augusta explains what the money will go toward,“we will be using to keeping our doors open for our family support services program. We will do everything that we possibly can to make their stay here in Augusta more comfortable while their child is receiving medical treatment."
The parade starts at six p.m. Murdison says this is the first time in a while the parade has been at night. She says it’ll have a whole different mystique about it.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.