Airport security tightens penalties for bringing firearms

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Federal and local officials held a press conference at Augusta Regional Airport on Thursday, Dec. 12, to discuss policy changes at airports in the Southern District of Georgia when it comes to firearms. The Southern District includes the Augusta Regional Airport, Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, and the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
An increase in number of firearms being brought into secure areas is what has led to the change. Bobby Christine, a United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said, “Numerous travelers were discovered to have entered the secured area of the airport with possession of firearms.” Richmond County Marshal Ramone Lamkin said, “We had nine last year, and we had eleven already and still have days to go in the rest of the year.”
Of the eleven people caught bringing firearms into the secure area of the airport, four of those were arrested, because they did not have a concealed carry permit.
By law, you can travel with your firearm, but there are some guidelines. The firearm has to be declared at the ticketing counter, in a locked, hard case, and it has to be unloaded. Lamkin said, “We’re all about the second amendment and people traveling with their firearms and having firearms, but you just have to do it the right way.”
Previously, people who did not follow the guidelines, but had a concealed permit, simply had to take their weapon back to their cars and go through TSA questioning. Now, in addition to that, those people will also be ticketed by the FBI, charged with a misdemeanor crime and summoned to federal court.
Anyone who is caught with a weapon will be fined by TSA. Scott Taylor, TSA Transportation Security Manager, said, “It can range up to a maximum of $13,333. They average about $2,500 for an unloaded weapon, and about $3,500 for a loaded weapon.”
At the end of the day, Christine said it is best to keep the guns at home.
