Showers Arrive Late Day

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After a frosty start, temperatures only warm to the mid-50s once again this afternoon. Sunshine kicks off the morning, but more clouds will filter in ahead of our next weathermaker. A low pressure system will track through the CSRA, spreading scattered showers into the area by this evening. Showers pick up in coverage overnight and we’ll wake up to rain tomorrow morning. Rain gear will be needed all day Friday and steady showers continue through much of the day. The heaviest rain is trending east along the I-95 corridor. By Friday night, steady showers will taper and end by early Saturday. When all is said and done, the CSRA could see up to 1-2 inches of rain.