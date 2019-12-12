Mayor Hardie Davis says joining South Carolina’s lock and dam lawsuit sends statement of solidarity to corps

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The economic impact of the Savannah River is felt by many people in the CSRA.
“Whether it’s the Iron Man, whether it’s Arts In The Heart, whether it’s drinking water supply, whether it’s recreational opportunities that we have. All of that becomes significantly impaired - and quite frankly goes away - if the Corps implements the alternate that they proposed," said Mayor Hardie Davis.
Mayor Davis doesn’t want the Army Corps of Engineers’ failed river simulation to reflect the future. Last week the City of Augusta joined South Carolina’s legal fight to keep the lock and dam.
“We believe that this is completely injurious to our city and the health, welfare and safety of our citizens. And so we anticipate, if there’s not an answer, that a judge will intervene and we will all be brought to the table," the mayor said.
The lawsuit states getting rid of the lock and dam is a violation of federal law and the corps’ negligence is why the structure is in bad shape.
“I would not be surprised to see an injunction go into place, but until that happens the Corps is going to proceed. The one thing that stands out about our lawsuit, we’re not asking the harbor project to be stopped. That’s vital for Georgia’s economy,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.
Leaders say they all need to be on the same page about saving the pool. The Corps chose to replace the crumbling lock and dam with a set of rock weirs in Oct. The mayor said this lawsuit gives a very clear statement that the city and the region will be heard.
