Local proposal in North Augusta goes viral

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - It will forever be, “one of the most amazing days ever”, Dej’a Watkins told FOX 54.
Watkins thought she was doing a professional photoshoot on Saturday, Dec. 7 at a North Augusta rooftop bar and grill, Jackson’s Bluff, when all of a sudden at the flick of a camera, her now fiance Aaron McKinnon was behind her on one knee with family and friends looking from afar.
Both Watkins and McKinnon reside here in the CSRA and met at their alma mater, Savannah State University in 2017.
Take a look at the amazing proposal below:
