Local Foundation Honors Volunteers

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Freddie Mae Foundation is hosting their second annual appreciation dinner Thursday night. It’s a way to thank their volunteers and donors for their service throughout 2019. The dinner is at Events on Broad and will start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
Along with other programs, the foundation helps the homeless the first and third Saturday of each month. On the first Saturday, they provide toiletries and clothing items. On the third Saturday, they feed the homeless.In 2020, they’re looking for more volunteers so if you’d like to volunteer you can go to the foundation’s website at freddiemaefoundation.org.
Christopher Mulliens, the founder and executive director, says they’re looking to help all people but their primary focus is on homeless men. He explains how that focus makes the foundation different.
Mulliens says,"We looked at statistics and it’s more men out there that need help than anything and I was like you know what it’s a lot of organizations out there geared toward women and children but it’s nothing really out there to help men."
