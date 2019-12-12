Fort Gordon honors soldier killed in Iraq

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Dec. 11, 2003 Sgt. Marshall Edgerton gave his life to save his fellow soldiers while serving in Iraq. Today is the anniversary of his death and to honor his sacrifice, Fort Gordon named installation barracks after him. In front of Edgerton Barracks now stands a rock memorializing his bravery.
While serving in Iraq, Sgt. Marshall Edgerton escorted an incoming Iraqi vehicle. When he entered the vehicle, he noticed something was not right and sacrificed his life to warn others before the driver detonated an explosive device. Without Sgt. Edergton’s warning, the device would have detonated closer to the Dining Facility which was full of hundreds of soldiers.
Now, as soldiers come through Edgerton barracks they will read his story and see the impact they can have as a signal soldier. Sgt. Edgerton left behind two children- Alyssa Edgerton and Marshall Hunter Edgerton.
“I was only seven, so it was hard to process what the gravity of it was. I was upset but you don’t really process the gravity of something like this until you’re older,” said Sgt. Marshall Hunter Edgerton
Sgt. Edgerton followed in his father’s foot steps by becoming a signal soldier and also stationed at Fort Bragg in N.C. It’s the first base his father was assigned to after basic training.
“You can compare me all you want, but I’m never going to live up to those shoes. He did something that most of us could never phantom doing for anybody,” said Sgt. Edgerton
