Dozens attend Mayor Hardie Davis’ annual Holiday Drop-In

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis showed his appreciation to his staff and the community with food and conversation at his annual Holiday Drop-In.
The mayor greeted people at his office in the Municipal Building.
FOX 54 talked to a local business owner who said he discussed his plans to teach financial empowerment to others in the CSRA.
“The mayor does a lot for the city and the community, and it’s always good that you can have people from the community to come by and share a moment with him and give him their thoughts of what has to happen in the city," Torrence Williams.
Mayor Davis said the event is a way to say ‘thank you’ and to talk to people face to face about the city issues that are most important to them.
“Our citizens are getting the benefit of their incredible work every single day as the men and women of Augusta suit up, come to work and they put their best foot forward," he explained.
Dozens took pictures and mingled with the mayor and his staff. The people we spoke to said it felt great to be heard.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.